‘Stop Jumping On Her!’ CNN Crew Cracks Up When Berman Torpedoes Meager Offering of Girl Scout Cookies

CNN anchor John Berman drew laughs and a scolding when he broke CNN Business & Politics Correspondent Vanessa Yurkevich’s chops over her too-meager offering of Girl Scout cookies to her in-studio colleagues.

Yurkevich recently did a deep dive on Girl Scout Troop 6000, which “is comprised entirely of girls who are experiencing homelessness or living in shelters” and “has sold more than $1.6 million worth of cookies since 2017, benefiting about 2,500 women and girls across more than 20 shelters in the Greater New York area.”

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchors Sara Sidner, Kate Bolduan and Berman hosted Yurkevich in the studio to talk about her story and share the interviews she conducted for the piece.

Yurjevich concluded the segment by producing an admittedly measly plate of eight cookies, causing Berman — the self-styled clown prince of CNN News Central — to remark on the piddling ration:

VANESSA YURKEVICH: In the six years since Giselle Burgess helped found Troop 6000, the girls have raised $1.6 million through cookie sales. JOHN BERMAN: Wait what? SARA SIDNER: $1.6 million? VANESSA YURKEVICH: They’ve had some help from corporate sponsors that would match a lot of the cookie sales. KATE BOLDUAN: They still get to take that to the bank! SARA SIDNER: That’s still huge! VANESSA YURKEVICH: They do. It’s huge. And, you know, I watch these girls at this public cookie sale. They were little businesswomen in the making. I mean, they were learning how to market, how to close deals, how to exchange money, give them change. A lot of them said that they felt like they were learning how to be a little businesswomen. And of course, guys had to bring some for my personal stash from Troop 6000. JOHN BERMAN: I will say, not a LOT from your personal stash! I mean, I’m not being critical here… KATE BOLDUAN: What do you expect? Bringer of free stuff… JOHN BERMAN: I saw Vanessa this morning and she said she was bringing food. And I know I didn’t realize it was like food for one and a half people. KATE BOLDUAN: Stop jumping on her! VANESSA YURKEVICH: When I say personal stash, it’s because I had, you know, I ate a lot of them. JOHN BERMAN: Did you eat half of them? VANESSA YURKEVICH: I ate half of them. So this is what’s left. But if people want to buy cookies, they still can through Mother’s Day… (off-camera laughter) KATE BOLDUAN: They’re like nibbled-on… JOHN BERMAN: They’re such good business people that they, like, mark it up so much, you can only afford eight cookies. VANESSA YURKEVICH: I had to buy boxes for a lot of people. I could only get two for myself, and they’re gone! SARA SIDNER: You do not have to defend yourself to John!

The hilarity continued as the team revealed their favorite brands of Girl Scout cookies, complete with a chart made up by the graphics department.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com