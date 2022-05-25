Student Arrested With ‘AK-47’ at Texas High School One Day After Uvalde Elementary School Shooting

Police in a Dallas suburb say they arrested a male juvenile for carrying two firearms on campus Wednesday, a day after 19 children and two teachers were massacred at a school in the city of Uvalde, Texas.

The Richardson Police Department said in a statement on Facebook they received a call about “a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.” The suspect was a student who was walking toward Berkner High School in the city.

He was carrying what police classified as an “AK-47 style pistol” and a “AR-15 style Orbeez rifle.” Police said,

Within minutes of the call being dispatched, numerous police officers from various units within the Richardson Police Department responded to Berkner High School and initiated a search and investigation into this incident. Nearby schools were notified of the police activity. Based on the information provided and in collaboration with Richardson ISD, officers were able to identify the male suspect as a juvenile student of Berkner High School. The suspect was located inside Berkner High School, but no weapons were found. Further investigation led to the discovery of a vehicle used by the suspect in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road. Inside the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle.

The department said the juvenile was charged with felony Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone.

Police also thanked the person who called for being “vigilant.” An officer with the department told Mediaite the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The arrest of the teen comes a day after police say 19 children and two adults were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

The teen was killed in a shootout after he targeted Robb Elementary School in what has become the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

