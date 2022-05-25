Varney Presses, Owens Distresses | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Stuart Varney
Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney pleaded with former President Donald Trump to stop pushing lies about the 2020 election, and creating a “toxic situation” that voters would rather he avoid.
On Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co, Varney conducted a phone interview during which the host — who has long been supportive of Trump — pushed back on Trump for “rehashing” the 2020 election, and suggested three separate times that he stop:
“What I hear from a lot of Republicans is that they don’t want you to look back to the 2020 election as rehash it. They want to look forward to what we’re going to do with this economy and this society going forward. What do you say to that?” he asked.
Trump said to watch ‘2000 Mules’ and visit TRUTH social.
“That’s not what people are talking about. People — people don’t want you to do that,” said Varney.
Trump said Fox News doesn’t want to talk about the truth.
“I’m getting the sense that the voters just don’t want to go back to a chaotic situation or a toxic situation,” Varney tried again. “They want to look forward to the future and be positive.”
Trump said you can’t let people get away with robbing a jewelry store.
The fact that he got nowhere with Trump was a fait accompli. But pressing the issue – Trump’s core and only issue, now – was really a valiant effort. And good TV.
MEDIA LOSER:
Candace Owens
Daily Wire host Candace Owens accused billionaire Bill Gates of being the “mastermind” behind the monkeypox outbreak.
Owens brought up the outbreak on Tuesday, saying that it “doesn’t seem that anybody is dying from this, but it doesn’t matter because pretty soon you’ll be able to roll up your sleeve — and say that you did your patriotic duty and got yourself injected.”
She took a detour into smallpox before moving on to Gates.
“Wherever there is a pandemic Bill Gates is sticking his nose in it,” she said. “Well, would you believe that for monkeypox, they also ran a simulation in March of 2021 at the Munich security conference. They ran a simulation on reducing the high consequence of biological threat. And in that pandemic preparedness exercise, they talked about an unusual strain of the monkeypox virus, March of 2021.”
“What if the bioterrorist is actually Bill Gates?” she blurted. “What if Bill Gates should be in prison? If we wanna avoid the next pandemic? What if we got together a bunch of people and said, ‘Hey, you know what, actually, you are the universal threats. You guys have been playing germ games.’”
She also floated the theory that the U.S. could lose “sovereignty” to pandemic treaties.
Reading hardly does justice to the impact of hearing this rant yourself.
In the fierce competition out-Alex Jones Alex Jones, Owens is a truly fierce competitor. Her increasingly unhinged raving ought to make even the Daily Wire blush.
LINKS WE LIKE
Historians Are Mad at the New York Times, Again. Should They Be?
– Jonathan M. Katz, Slate
Pass and Enforce Red Flag Laws. Now.
– David French, The Dispatch
One in Five Adults Infected in U.S. May Have Long COVID: CDC Study
– Dan Ladden-Hall, Daily Beast
Watch For A Return Of The Ignominious Disinformation Governance Board
– George F. Will, Washington Post
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com