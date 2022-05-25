Varney Presses, Owens Distresses | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Stuart Varney

Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney pleaded with former President Donald Trump to stop pushing lies about the 2020 election, and creating a “toxic situation” that voters would rather he avoid.

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co, Varney conducted a phone interview during which the host — who has long been supportive of Trump — pushed back on Trump for “rehashing” the 2020 election, and suggested three separate times that he stop:

“What I hear from a lot of Republicans is that they don’t want you to look back to the 2020 election as rehash it. They want to look forward to what we’re going to do with this economy and this society going forward. What do you say to that?” he asked.

Trump said to watch ‘2000 Mules’ and visit TRUTH social.

“That’s not what people are talking about. People — people don’t want you to do that,” said Varney.

Trump said Fox News doesn’t want to talk about the truth.

“I’m getting the sense that the voters just don’t want to go back to a chaotic situation or a toxic situation,” Varney tried again. “They want to look forward to the future and be positive.”

Trump said you can’t let people get away with robbing a jewelry store.

The fact that he got nowhere with Trump was a fait accompli. But pressing the issue – Trump’s core and only issue, now – was really a valiant effort. And good TV.