A new poll that puts replacement theory in explicitly racial terms found that a stunning 73 percent of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to “replace” white people with “immigrants and people of color.”

The suspect in the terrifying racist attack in Buffalo — an 18-year-old White man named Payton Gendron— said in an online manifesto that he was motivated by replacement theory. And a raft of disturbing polls taken before and since that attack have shown large majorities of conservative-leaning voters — and even significant minorities of all Americans— agree with statements in line with that theory.

But those polls couched their descriptions of replacement theory in political euphemism with questions like “Do you agree or disagree with the following statement? A group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”

A new poll taken by YouGov this week drilled down on that question, and cast it in explicitly racial terms by identifying the group being replaced as “white Americans,” the group replacing them as “immigrants and people of color,” and specifying the group of people directing the plot as either “Democrats” or “Jewish people.”

Respondents were asked the following series of questions about “Great Replacement Theory”:

Do you personally believe that in the U.S., a group of people is trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color who share the group’s

views?

views? Do you personally believe that in the U.S., Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color who share Democrats’

views?

views? Do you personally believe that in the U.S., Jewish people are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color who share Jewish

people’s views?

Among all respondents, very few — between 10 percent and 32 percent — held any of these views, and across party lines, a minuscule percentage — between 8 and 11 percent — were willing to tell pollsters that Jewish people are directing this “great replacement.”

But large majorities of conservatives believe that “Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color who share Democrats’

views,” with 61 percent of Republicans and 73 percent of Trump voters saying so.

That’s a significant increase from a poll taken just after the shooting that was not explicitly racial in its description. In that poll, 54% of Republicans and 61% of Trump voters said “A group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”

