Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is viewed much more favorably by Americans than Trump-nominated Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, according to a new poll.

Respondents to the most recent Economist/YouGov survey were asked to rate all of the Supreme Court justices, and RBG had the highest favorability by far: 42 percent rated her “very” or “somewhat” favorable,” while 26 percent viewed her “very” or “somewhat” unfavorable.

The two justices whom President Donald Trump has added to the court did not fare as well. Kavanaugh broke even at 33 total favorable, 33 total unfavorable, and 34 unsure. Kavanaugh and RBG had the lowest percentages of “not sure” responses of all the justices.

Gorsuch did a bit better than Kavanaugh with 27 percent favorable, 23 percent unfavorable, and 50 percent responding “not sure.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor notched 27 percent total favorable versus 21 percent unfavorable, and 42 percent “not sure.”

Justice Elena Kagan scored 27 percent total favorable, 18 percent total unfavorable, and 54 percent “not sure.”

Justice Samuel Alito got 27 percent total favorable, 20 percent total unfavorable, and 54 percent “not sure.”

Chief Justice John Roberts was at 31 percent total favorable, 24 percent total unfavorable, and 44 percent “not sure.”

Justice Stephen Breyer tallied 25 percent total favorable, 15 percent total unfavorable, and 59 percent “not sure.”

And Justice Clarence Thomas scored 33 percent total favorable, 28 percent total unfavorable, and 38 percent “not sure.”

Overall, 48 percent of Americans approve of the current Supreme Court, while 26 percent disapprove.

Kavanaugh was the only justice not to achieve positive net favorability.

The poll also found a whopping 65 percent of Americans approved of the court’s recent decision blocking employment discrimination against LGBT people, and a plurality approving of the DACA decision.

