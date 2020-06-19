<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers took aim at President Donald Trump over landmark Supreme Court rulings this week, which the president referred to as “shotgun blasts into the face.”

On Thursday the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s effort to end the Obama administration’s immigration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The Supreme Court found that the president unlawfully terminated the program, and therefore cannot deport children of undocumented immigrants, known as Dreamers.

The decision followed a landmark Supreme Court ruling, which found that LGBTQ+ employees are protected under job discrimination laws.

“Basically, Trump’s trying to dunk on Obama but Ruth Bader Ginsburg is blocking all his shots,” Fallon joked. “So dreamers can keep dreaming while Trump’s still having a four-year nightmare.”

The host noted that someone in the White House had to break the “bad news” to Trump and let him know that he actually can’t deport hundreds of thousands of Dreamers.

“Yeah, at first, Trump was confused. He thought DACA was the AC/DC cover band opening for his rally in Tulsa,” he said, referring to the musical acts expected to perform on Saturday.

“That’s right, Trump was pretty upset by the decision because he actually did tweet: ‘Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?'” Fallon added. “Then minorities, immigrants, scientists, doctors, women, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and every former staffer was like, ‘Hey, don’t forget about us!’”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colbert celebrated the latest Supreme Court decision and bashed the president’s failure to block the DREAM act.

“Well of course Trump doesn’t care about immigrants brought to the U.S. as children,” Colbert said. “He barely cares about immigrants brought to the U.S. as wives!”

“It was a 5-4 decision. Liberal pinko chief of the patchouli circle Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion,” he added. “And he returned the president’s homework with a note that said, ‘Uh, show your work.’”

The host then mocked the president’s tweets following the Supreme Court decision, pointing out that he compared the ruling to getting shot in the face before telling his followers to vote for someone who doesn’t support gun control reform.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meyers also joked that it has been a bad week for Trump before making fun of the president’s fashion choices.

“Man, how many times is the Supreme Court going to shut him down this week? Tomorrow they are going to say, ‘We’re also making it illegal to wear suits that look like trash bags.’”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]