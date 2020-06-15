President Donald Trump offered a brief response Monday afternoon to the landmark Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ workers are protected under job discrimination laws.

#BREAKING: President Trump responds to Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ worker rights: "They’ve ruled and we live with their decision." https://t.co/f4rZbXIde8 pic.twitter.com/CbtH4hHjL5 — The Hill (@thehill) June 15, 2020

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3, with Justice Neil Gorsuch — one of the two justices appointed by Trump — writing the majority opinion.

When asked for his reaction during a Monday White House event, the president said, “They’ve ruled. I read the decision, and some people were surprised. But they’ve ruled and we live with their decision. That’s what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful — very powerful decision, actually. But they have so ruled.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]