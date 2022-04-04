Suspect Arrested in Connection with Sacramento Shooting

The Sacramento Police Department arrested a suspect on Monday in connection with the shooting over the weekend in the downtown part of the California capital.

The police have only said that Dandre Martin, 26, is a “related suspect” tied to Sunday’s 2 a.m. PT shooting that killed six people near city hall and the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings play. A dozen other people were wounded. Authorities have said they believe there was more than one gunman behind the shooting.

The mother of one of those killed, Sergio Harris, 38, talked to NBC local affiliate KCRA about her son.

“Fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, smiling all the time, you know, don’t bother people. And for this to happen? It’s crazy. It’s crazy,” said Pamela Harris. “And I’m just to the point right now, I don’t know what to do. I don’t even think this is real, feel like it’s a dream.”

