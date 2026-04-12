‘You Could Be a Model!’ Trump Praises UFC Fighter’s Looks in Wild Post-Match Meeting

President Donald Trump praised UFC fighter Paulo Costa’s looks during a wild ringside meet-up on Saturday night, saying, “You could be a model!”

Trump was criticized by some on social media — while others cheered him — for attending UFC 327 at Miami’s Kaseya Center as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran were falling apart in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Costa, from Brazil, jumped the cage to shake Trump’s hand when he spotted the U.S. president in the crowd.

Cameras picked up part of the brief discussion between the two.

“Thank you for doing what you do,” Costa could be heard saying.

“You’re a beautiful guy. A great fighter,” Trump said before slapping Costa on his leg.

“You could be a model, you look so good!” Trump continued. “You’re too good looking to be a fighter. You are some fighter. Thank you, man,” Trump said while shaking Costa’s hand.

In the postfight news conference, Costa was asked if Trump really made the comments about his looks.

“Yes that part was true,” Costa said. “Thank you, Mr. Trump.”

Trump to Paulo Costa: You're too good-looking to be a fighter.pic.twitter.com/xti06hnzNG — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 12, 2026

Trump entered the arena to a Kid Rock song Saturday night while flanked by UFC boss Dana White, as well as Trump’s daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump. Also on hand were Secretary of State Marco Rubo, Vanilla Ice, Dan Bongino, and Joe Rogan.

Despite Rogan’s vocal opposition to the Iran war, the two had what appeared to be a friendly exchange, with Trump pointing at Rogan, shaking his hand, and exchanging a few words.

The New York Times summed up the evening as a respite for Trump following a tough week of defending his war.

“After a week spent largely out of sight but lashing out at his enemies on social media, Mr. Trump’s resurfacing at a match seemed designed to provide him with a soothing balm of male aggression, musky sweat, and cheering supporters — not unlike one of his political rallies, just with shirtless fighters,” the report said.

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