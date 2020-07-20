The suspect who targeted federal Judge Esther Salas on Sunday at her New Jersey home, shooting her husband and killing her 20-year-old son, railed against feminists, women’s studies programs, and Ladies’ Nights at nightclubs during past appearances on cable news.

Roy Den Hollander, who has been named as the suspect in the shooting — and who was found on Monday morning to have killed himself — was a self-described “anti-feminist lawyer” who routinely filed lawsuits against what he saw was unfair preferences for women.

During a 2008 appearance on Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto, Hollander talked about his lawsuit against Columbia University, accusing its “femi-nazi” women’s studies program of spreading bigotry against men. Noting that he was an alumni of Columbia, Hollander claimed that the lack of a “men’s studies” program was evidence of prejudice by the school and that its women’s studies program was proselytizing feminism as if were a religion.

“It’s definite bias,” Hollander complained. “Girls can benefit from women’s studies, but guys aren’t going to benefit. If a guy takes a women’s studies course, what’s going to happen? The girls in the class are going to basically walk all over him in their stiletto heels…which may not be too bad.”

“Stop, stop…” Cavuto broke in, interrupting Hollander’s juvenile BDSM joke. When Cavuto noted the long history of lower pay and promotion rates that women have endured for decades, Hollander’s mask slipped a bit more.

“What legally that says is girls are a suspect class,” Hollander said. “And yes they are a suspect class, every time they open their mouths, I being to suspect something.”

“You have issues don’t you?” Cavuto shot back, before adding moments later in the middle of another of Hollander’s ant-women rants: “Roy, you’re very angry.”

One year earlier, Hollander had appeared on the same Fox News show to discuss his class-action lawsuit against several New York City nightclubs for offering free entrance and lower-priced drinks on “Ladies’ Nights.” During that show, guest hosted by Dagen McDowell, Hollander complained that women are getting unfair benefits and, at one point, asked McDowell who paid for the taxi, dinner, movie, and flowers on her last date, clearly implying she did not contribute.

“I have picked up my share of tabs in my life, thank you very much,” McDowell said, forcefully rebutting his assumption that women never pay the fair share.

“Well, what are doing tonight, then?” Hollander quickly responded, while giving McDowell an intense look, which she brushed off and then quickly moved on.

Hollander also appeared on MSNBC’s The Daily Rundown with former host Savannah Guthrie in 2010 to discuss the same lawsuit, this time, however, after the U.S. Appeals Court for the Second Circuit had it shot down in an unanimous decision.

During that appearance, Hollander repeatedly referred to “girls” when discussing the adult women who he complained were getting preferential treatment in the nightclubs he was suing.

Editor’s note: As of this posting, the only place we could find embeddable video of the segments was on the suspect’s YouTube page. We will not be linking to his page.

