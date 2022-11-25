Suspected Walmart Shooter Reportedly Left ‘Death Note’ on His Phone Revealing His Motive

New details are emerging surrounding the gunmen who shot and killed six fellow Walmart employees before taking his own life.

31-year-old manager Andre Bing fired at fellow employees Tuesday night; the motivation behind his deadly attack remained unclear until now. It appears that he felt he was a victim of harassment and revealed as much in a note left on his phone.

Wall Street Journal reports:

Mr. Bing—who had worked at Walmart since 2010, according to the company—left a “death note” that police said they retrieved from his cellphone. In it, he wrote, “I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom,” and “I remained strong through most of the torment but my dignity was completely taken away beyond repair.”

The deadly shooting occurred just days after another mass shooting occurred at a Colorado nightclub, which has continued the ongoing national conversation about gun violence and reforming access to semi-automatic weapons.

President Joe Biden called for a push to ban semi-automatic weapons during a media appearance in Nantucket, where he is celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family.

