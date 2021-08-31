Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan.

“America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”

The television station — which is headquartered in Taliban-controlled Kabul — quoted local residents agreeing with Mujahid, including one who called diplomacy “a principle aspect” of government and said the Taliban “must be committed” to it.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul employed around 4,000 people until this month, including 1,400 American citizens. The other 2,600 staffers were entitled to travel to the U.S. before military personnel departed on Monday, though some were unable to do so. Cables to the State Department last month revealed grievances arising from the ordeal, with staffers trapped in the country indicating they felt “betrayed.”

A number of the diplomats who were evacuated were relocated to Doha, the capital of Qatar, to continue focusing on Afghanistan. “Given the uncertain security environment and political situation in Afghanistan, it was the prudent step to take,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. “For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan, including consular affairs, administering humanitarian assistance, and working with allies, partners, and regional and international stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban.”

