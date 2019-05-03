Tennis Anyone? Michael Cohen Can Reportedly Work on His Serve While Jailing in One of ‘America’s Cushiest Prisons’

Michael Cohen reports to jail on Monday. And while in the can, he’ll apparently have a chance to hone his backhand.

A new report by the AP takes a look inside Otisville — the Federal correctional facility where Cohen will do his time. President Donald Trump‘s former attorney will have access to tennis courts, washers and dryers, and cardio equipment at the medium-security prison. Current Otisville inmates include; Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, and ex-NFL player Darren Sharper.

Forbes, in 2009, named Otisville one of “America’s Cushiest Prisons.” And in a 2018 follow-up, contributor Walter Pavlo raved about the food. (the “tuna, was amazing!” He wrote.)

That said, for all of the creature comforts Cohen may have while locked up, Otisville is still a jail. Cohen will, like all Otisville inmates, reportedly sleep in barrack-style halls. And he’ll have a tough time getting any shut-eye, according to former Otisville case manager Jack Donson.

“He’s never going to get any sleep because there’s always lights on, there’s always inmates snoring,” Donson told the AP. “There are officers walking around jingling keys. You shower out in the open. It’s very demeaning.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com