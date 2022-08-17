Texas School District Under Fire for Removing Anne Frank Adaptation From Libraries: ‘Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Won’

A Texas school district has come under fire for removing an Anne Frank dairy adaptation and 40 other books from its libraries.

The Keller Independent School District’s executive director of Keller ISD’s curriculum and instruction, Jennifer Price, wrote in an email to principals, obtained by The Texas Tribune, “Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms. Please collect these books and store them in a location. (book room, office, etc.).”

The books include Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, the Bible and Gender Queer: A Memoir.

Twitter users blasted the move.

Let me guess, they think Anne Frank wasn’t mature enough to write a diary. https://t.co/Gcz4BVojAR — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 17, 2022

I’d say this is giving new millennium “Fahrenheit 451,” but Texas has likely banned that, too, so they wouldn’t get the point. Texas is gonna Texas. Y’all really need Beto and anyone he can drag with him into office. Banning Anne Frank? The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers won. https://t.co/tja5awptjY — Bärí A. Williams, Esq. (@BariAWilliams) August 17, 2022

Texas is the new Florida!!!!!!!!!!!! Goofy ass state! My fellow Texans—please get Abbott the hell outta here and vote for Beto this November! https://t.co/zqDnbUvWTR — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) August 17, 2022

Texas you know I love you always, but we have to do better than pulling the Bible and the Diary of Anne Frank off of shelves in public schools. https://t.co/UA1M3b7Fkz — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) August 17, 2022

Two unrelated stories from last night: Liz Cheney’s primary loss and a TX school district removing “The Diary of Anne Frank” from school libraries are a worrisome sign of just how insidious this cancer of Trumpism and pro-autocracy has become. Much work to do to save democracy. — DennisforTX94 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Dennis4TX94) August 17, 2022

The people who hid Anne Frank were breaking the law. Not all laws are good or just. https://t.co/nflwzRCQ1l — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 7, 2022

The only people who don’t want Anne Frank’s Diary in the school library are Nazis. If you complained to the district about that book I’m gonna say you have to cosplay as a Brownshirt just so you can get an erection. https://t.co/fay05NheeN — Sean Kent (@seankent) August 17, 2022

Ashamed to share a name with this school district, and saddened for the kids whose education lies in their hands. https://t.co/9SmAIPcq13 — Daphne Keller (@daphnehk) August 17, 2022

Republicans are Nazis who want to ban books a/b the Holocaust b/c they plan to carry one out here if they get a chance. https://t.co/FUqxhhFzVb — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) August 16, 2022

This is where we are in 2022 in the U.S.A. https://t.co/6595LNjCTv — Jeremy Burton (@BurtonJM) August 16, 2022



