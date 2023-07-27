‘That Is Astonishing!’ CNN’s Erin Burnett Stuns Panel With Details Of Trump Alleged Attempt To ‘Destroy Evidence of a Crime’

CNN anchor Erin Burnett stunned CNN analysts with the details of an alleged attempt by ex-President Donald Trump to “destroy evidence of a crime” — revealed in a new charging document.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump. The new superseding indictment alleges (among other things) that Trump and his aide Carlos De Oliveira — also charged in the new superseding indictment — conspired to try and delete surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Burnett read the tick-tock of that attempt from the charging document, to the astonishment of her panel of analysts:

ERIN BURNETT: They lay this out again, employing number four as the director of information technology for Mar a Lago. And it does appear this individual cooperated. So De Oliveira goes into the office, talks to employee number four, takes him to a small room, pulls them away from everybody and tells this individual, I want this conversation to remain between the two of us and asks how many days the server retains the video. The person responds about 45 days and then De Oliveira insisted to Trump employee four that the boss wanted the server deleted and asked, What are we going to do? It’s… It’s all here. KAREN FRIEDMAN AGNIFILO: It’s all there. I mean, it reads like a like a spy novel, you know? That’s what that’s what you would you would do. You would try to get the it got a you know, wipe out the the video footage. I mean, it’s just astonishing that this is what Trump wanted to do! He wanted to destroy evidence of a crime! I mean, that’s really what this is. ERIN BURNETT: And I should note, though, Ryan, what I just said is obviously what somebody said. Somebody said, yes, this is a little different than a text message, but when you add it together with what I just laid out, the dates, the timestamps, the text messages, is this black and white? RYAN GOODMAN: Oh, yes.

Watch above via CNN’s OutFront.

