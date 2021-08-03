Despite a shocking 168-page report from the Office of the New York State Attorney General finding he sexually harassed multiple women and broke state and federal laws, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is remaining defiant.

During a speech addressing the report on Tuesday afternoon, the governor denied wrongdoing outlined in the AG report.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said. “I am 63 years old. I lived my entire adult life in public view. That’s just not who I am. And that is not who I have ever been.”

The governor went on to address several of the 11 complainants individually — before presenting a series of images which he claimed were innocent, but instead were used to “unfairly characterize and weaponized every day interactions that I have had with any number of New Yorkers,” he argued.

“The New York Times published a front-page picture of me touching a woman’s face at a wedding, and then kissing her on the cheek,” Cuomo said — with an image showing him grabbing the face of complainant Anna Ruch. That is not front-page news. I have been making the same gesture in public all my life.”

Cuomo proceeded to display a variety of images he regarded as similar in an effort to demonstrate what he argues was the innocuous nature of his encounter with Ruch.

“I do kiss people on the forehead,” Cuomo said. “I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women.”

