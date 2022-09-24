‘The Laws of the Karens!’ Tiffany Cross and MSNBC Legal Analyst Rip ‘Privilege’ of Ginni Thomas Negotiating Jan. 6 Testimony

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman, Jr. ripped the “audacity” of Ginni Thomas being able to negotiate the terms of her appearance before the January 6 Committee.

Ms. Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a vocal pro-Trump, pro-Big Lie activist who exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally. This week, the committee secured an agreement for an interview with Thomas.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross asked Mr. Coleman to explain how it is that Ginni Thomas can negotiate like this when ordinary citizens aren’t afforded that privilege. Coleman offered a couple of reasons:

TIFFANY CROSS: Shift gears a little bit because we have Charles here and get in a question on Jenny Thomas because as we talk about people not being held accountable and looking at this justice system, Ginni Thomas is a problem. I’m curious, how is it that she was able to negotiate how she appears before the January 6 committee? She’s not an elected official. She is not covered as far as I know. She’s not covered by any, not a security clearance or anything like that. And so when we look at this, is this a head-scratch? You know that we, the audacity that these women will find. I want to use another term for women like her, but the audacity. How does that even work, Charles?

…

CHARLES COLEMAN JR.: I think it’s a combination of privilege, and I think it’s a combination of strategy. And when I say strategy, if Ginni Thomas decides not to cooperate with January 6 commission, then that means that they have to go and get a subpoena and go through the court in order to do that. That is time that they don’t have in time that they cannot waste. She understands that. And so I think a part of it was this strategy around her knowig I have a little bit of flex that I can impose on the Jan. 6 committee, if only because of the fact that the time that it’s going to take for them to get a subpoena in order for me, to make me appear, is going to be limited. And so I think that that’s something that she had in her mind. And then on top of that, again, it’s the notion of privilege. She has the privilege of being able to say, I don’t have to follow your rules. And I think that it’s really important in terms of public confidence and public faith in all of these institutions, as well as public faith in the process, that her feet are held to the fire and that it’s very clear that she is not above the rules and has to comply like everybody else. So I’m interested to see how this plays out once she actually shows up and has to answer questions.

TIFFANY CROSS: Yeah, this is the laws of the Karens, you know, that have to be adjusted. And, you know, honestly, we rarely hear, you know, Jamaal Dinkins of Southwest DC is negotiating when he’s going to show up and talk to lawmakers or, you know, people in the justice system.