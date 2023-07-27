‘The Mother of All Speaking Indictments’: CNN Panelist Builds Up Trump’s Possible Third Indictment for January 6 Involvement

CNN was on “indictment watch” all day Thursday as Special Counsel Jack Smith met with the legal team of former President Donald Trump, but the day ended without news of a third indictment for Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection. But all of CNN’s staffers were on hand to talk about what this possible indictment would mean, and special correspondent Jamie Gangel said it was bound to be big, saying her contacts at the Justice Department called it “the mother of all speaking indictments.”

Appearing on The Lead with Jake Tapper, Gangel told guest host Kaitlan Collins that considering what was involved in this investigation, the amount of parties who were possibly involved (who appeared before the grand jury), and the fact that this was a case against a former president, this case needed to be rock solid:

Let’s first say “if” [an indictment is coming] because we don’t know yet, but the target letter certainly takes us there. So I’ve spoken to a number of former Justice Department sources who have been following the case very closely, and this is their, I think, educated look at what to expect. One said expect the indictment if it comes to be, as one said, the mother of all speaking indictments. They expect it to be extensive, great detail. They want to see who else is going to be named in this indictment, are we going to have unindicted co-conspirators, can we tell whether people have been cooperating, who were in Trump’s inner circle. How does Mark Meadows fit into this case, his former White House chief of staff who was in the room and there for so much of it. And then the last thing they’ve said, and they’ve been saying this repeatedly since the target letter, they expect this case to be not just very strong but to be, what they say is, “beyond a reasonable doubt plus.” Why? Because it’s the former president of the United States.

