The New York Times has pulled ads from Fox News after a campaign “accidentally” aired on Fox opinion shows, including the program on which Lara Logan compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi criminal Josef Mengele.

CNN Reliable Sources co-author Oliver Darcy writes that he and other Fox News viewers might have noticed a “noticed a conspicuous new advertiser” for the last few weeks during the network’s prime time lineup, including following that now-infamous Lara Logan rant.

Darcy got to the bottom of it:

I noticed the ads airing on some of the channel’s most hyper-partisan offerings, hosted by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Dan Bongino, Mark Levin, and others. This inevitably led to NYT ads running adjacent to extremist commentary. For instance, this week the NYT ran a spot on “Fox News Primetime” in the commercial break directly after Lara Logan compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to the “Angel of Death” Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. But according to a NYT spokesperson, the ad buys on Fox were due to an accident — “a mistake.” The paper never intended to air this particular ad campaign on the network, the spokesperson explained. And the spots have since been pulled. “We are not currently running ads on Fox News,” the rep told me, though the NYT “on occasion” does intentionally purchase spots on some of the network’s shows. “There was a mistake with an ad buy through DirecTV. Fox News was not intended to be part of this buy,” the rep added, explaining that NYT “alerted [DirecTV] and the issue was quickly resolved.”

Some of you may not have seen the ads because they only ran on Direct TV, and they were pulled from the air by Wednesday.

Watch the ad in question above via The New York Times.

