The Pentagon’s New UFO Website Crashed on Its First Night Online

After months of media scrutiny and whistleblower testimony before Congress, the Department of Defense has pledged transparency on what it knows about UAPs (or UFOs).

The Pentagon’s new website that will both provide and collect information about unexplained phenomena went live on Thursday night and promptly crashed, as reported Friday by Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin. But the site for the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is back online, and soon it will be open to tips from “current or U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945.” There are still a couple of sections that are unfinished and “coming soon,” including the section where the aforementioned people can report tips. But the mission is clear: If the truth is out there, the Pentagon is looking into it.

From the AARO Mission Brief:

The potentially ubiquitous presence of UAP defines the national-security implications and drives the broad range of stakeholders and demand for rigorous scientific understanding of and intelligence on phenomena.

After Maj. David Grusch, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer, testified before Congress that he’d witnessed firsthand what be believed was evidence of extraterrestrial life, the pressure was on for U.S. officials to spill the tea on what it knew about whether or not we were alone in the universe or, say, a potential real-life Independence Day invasion. Despite Grusch’s claims, AARO Director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick denied at a hearing in April that there was any “credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics.”

The initial lack of a website was a source of concern for those wanting to report UAPs; they also had no phone hotline, email address, no official channel after forming AARO back in July 2022. According to DefenseScoop.com, a Twitter account was set up but wasn’t very active. AARO was also legally obligated to create a public-facing site that would accept tips and provide information. It finally delivered on that promise after some bureaucratic red tape.

While the AARO site is still coming together, there are some videos of supposed UAPs and some information about what’s to come. It doesn’t appear that AARO will be open to tips from civilians not in those aforementioned categories, but there are always non-governmental institutions.

