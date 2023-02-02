The Pope Endorses ‘The Middle Finger’ in Now-Deleted Viral Tweet

Pope Francis stirred up a bird’s nest on social media with a tweet, now deleted and replaced, extolling the virtues of “the middle finger” as being a reminder about honesty.

The Pope‘s viral tweet was the middle one in a series about God placing “the gift of life in your hands,” and describing attributes of each finger.

God has placed the gift of life in your hands. From your hands tomorrow is born. From your hands peace so lacking in this country can come about. I would like to suggest some “ingredients for the future”: five of them, each corresponding to a finger on your hand #ApostolicJourney — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 2, 2023

He began with the thumb, which is “closest to our heart” and “symbolizes prayer. Then the index finger, which corresponds to “community,” and which “we use to point things out to others.”

Then the third finger. The original tweet was deleted, then reposted about 50 minutes later with an almost identical message — but with one critical change.

The original referred to the “middle” finger…

… whereas the repost called it “the third finger.”

The third finger, which is higher than the others, reminds us of something essential: honesty. To be honest means not getting entangled in the snares of corruption. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 2, 2023

Phrasing!

It is a culturally critical change in the United States, where “middle finger” of course has a … less than friendly connotation. Although, to be totally fair, even in the American context you could argue it’s a very, ahem, honest connotation.

The tweet garnered a slew of amused reactions, and though as with any tweet there were plenty of “less than friendly” replies and quote retweets, many people simply smiled. There were also a lot of references to cultural differences. And of course, as any American would expect, to driving.

This one stood out.

It is also the finger that is most important for driving in the great state of New Jersey. https://t.co/oosXacJwNA — Joe Vasile (@JoeVasilePBP) February 2, 2023

Some of the original replies.



And this one gave a good chuckle, too.

I PROMISED MY BOSS I WOULDN’T TWEET AT THIS

I PROMISED MY BOSS I WOULDN’T TWEET AT THIS

I PROMISED MY BOSS I WOULDN’T TWEET AT THIS

I PROMISED MY BOSS I WOULDN’T TWEET AT THIS

I PROMISED MY BOSS I WOULDN’T TWEET AT THIS

I PROMISED MY BOSS I WOULDN’T TWEET AT THIS

I PROMISED MY B https://t.co/FeadsQdlty — TJ (@TayloredSiren) February 2, 2023

Here are the Pope’s other tweets about how each finger of the hand can be a reminder about life and faith.

The thumb, the finger closest to our heart, symbolizes prayer, which is the driving force of our life. Raise your hands to Him daily, praise Him and bless Him. Tell Him the hopes of your heart. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 2, 2023

Community corresponds to our second finger, the index finger, which we use to point things out to others. Nothing and no one can ever replace the energy that we get from being together, the sparkle in our eyes, the joy of exchanging ideas! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 2, 2023

On the fourth finger, the ring finger, wedding bands are worn. The ring finger is also the weakest finger. It reminds us that the greatest goals in life, above all love, involve weakness, weariness and hardship. But forgiveness is the power that makes us strive ahead. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 2, 2023

The last finger is the smallest finger, but it is precisely our decision to become little that attracts God. Those who serve make themselves little. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 2, 2023

Third finger, not middle finger. Surely that is itself a lesson or metaphor of some kind. I just can’t think of what it is right now because I’m in the third of a busy morning.

