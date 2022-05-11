The View Control Room Hits the Swear Button a Little Too Late When Joy Behar Rips ‘Dumb Sh*t’ Trump Tweets

The View co-host Joy Behar was too quick for the control room when she decried the “dumb shit” that former President Donald Trump tweeted before he was banned from Twitter.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed Trump’s potential return to Twitter under Elon Musk‘s ownership, a prospect that was all but guaranteed Tuesday when Musk told an interviewer “I would reverse the perma-ban,” and called it “a morally bad decision.” — although Trump has also said he won’t return to the app.

After watching video of Musks’s comments, Behar weighed in, prefacing her remarks by noting “I believe in free speech. I am very, you know, this is what we do for a living.”

“And I believe in the First Amendment. Not that this is covered by the First Amendment, because this is a privately-owned business,” Behar disclaimed.

“But, I mean, let us not forget that Trump was kicked off of Twitter because he was inciting an insurrection. It’s not because he said stupid things, because that’s, you know, he can say stupid things anyway,” Behar said.

“Tweets before that,” co-host Sarah Haines chimed in.

“Yeah, exactly. The previous tweets were all dumb shit-stuff!” Behar said, quickly correcting herself as the control room cut the audio a half-second too late.

To laughter from the rest of the hosts, Behar said “Oh, but I didn’t say it. I didn’t say it.”

But she did say it.

Behar continued:

But you have people on there like Marjorie Taylor Greene. You’ve got Steve Bannon, David Duke, a neo-Nazi, basically. You have Alex Jones, who encouraged harassment of grieving parents of that elementary school, the Newtown children. And, of course, they sued him.

But I don’t see any repercussions. Nobody’s gotten any money. He’s still out there. And I think that these people… The whole premise of free speech is the problem, that the solution to bad speech is more speech. In this case, I’m not so sure, because as I’ve said before, I think that the first and the Second Amendments should have some limits. This would be one of them, inciting an insurrection. Speech over.

Watch above via ABC.

