The View’s Sunny Hostin on Tuesday blasted Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s planned purchase of Twitter, saying that “it’s about free speech of straight white men.”

Twitter announced on Monday that Musk acquired the social media platform for almost $44 billion.

During a discussion on Tuesday’s The View about the acquisition, Hostin said:

I think Twitter can be a really horrible place, and I think people are excited because he is sort of going to unleash the trolls, right? I think he is saying you get to say whatever you want. I’m going to take away the guardrails. And for me, that is something that is a bit scary. And I think it’s going to be scary to a lot of women because there have been some surveys done and 38 percent of women around the world have said that they have been on the receiving end of a lot of abuse on Twitter. Eighty-five percent of women have said they have seen the abuse. What’s interesting to me about Twitter is only 22 percent of adults are on Twitter in the world. And that’s from a 2019 Pew study. And so Twitter is not the real world. And in fact, on Twitter it is predominantly straight white men. So when Elon Musk says, ‘Wow, this is about free speech,’ it seems to me that it’s about free speech of straight white men.

