‘The White House Is Attacking Me’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back At Biden Over Potential Government Shutdown Due To Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit back at the White House on Saturday over criticism for her vowing to vote against funding the government if the House did not start an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, Greene threatened to vote against keeping the government open if the House did not initiate an impeachment investigation on the president. Moreover, she claimed she would withdraw her vote if the U.S. did not stop providing funds to Ukraine and cut federal spending on COVID-19 vaccines.

“The White House is attacking me for demanding an impeachment inquiry before I’ll vote to fund one penny to our over bloated $32 TRILLION dollar in debt failing government,” Greene wrote in a Twitter thread on Saturday.

The White House is attacking me for demanding an impeachment inquiry before I’ll vote to fund one penny to our over bloated $32 TRILLION dollar in debt failing government. 🧵 THREAD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2023

“We have the evidence they have desperately been trying to hide to just ask the question,” she added. “Should we inquire? Should we just take a look? Dare we investigate further? The answer is YES but the White House is outraged at my audacity to demand it.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has in the past backed calls for an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his family’s business dealings abroad. The Speaker noted on Friday that the an inquiry would not open without a full House vote.

Meanwhile, the White House previously bashed Green claiming she represent the “hardcore fringe” of the GOP.

“The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, according to The Hill.

