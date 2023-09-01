Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded President Joe Biden be impeached and ex-President Donald Trump’s federal prosecutions be dismantled in order to secure her vote to avert a government shutdown.

Since Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) teased an impeachment inquiry inJuly by saying his party’s investigation into the president and his family “is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry,” things have gone way too slow for Trump and his fans — particularly MTG — as Republicans leading the investigations against Biden keep getting pushed into admitting they don’t have evidence against the president.

At a town hall event in Floyd County Thursday night, Greene launched the latest salvo in her effort to get attention for her demands Congress impeach Biden and shield Trump, hang Ukraine out to dry, and stop stopping COVID:

I’ve already decided I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden. I will not fund the government because I will not fund the weaponized part of the government. I’m not going to continue to fund the Biden regime’s weaponized government. So there should be no funding for Jack Smith. Special Counsel. We had to fire David Weiss, who is protecting Hunter Biden on his special counsel. And we have to rein in the FBI. I will not vote for money to go towards those things. I will not vote for a continuing resolution that funds mask mandates, vaccine mandates and COVID. Because that is over. Joe Biden even declared that is over. And lastly, my red line in the sand has always been I will not vote to fund a war in Ukraine. We have to have peace. So I will be happy to work with all of my colleagues. I will work with the Speaker of the House. I will work with everyone, but I will not fund those things. And I thought it was most important for me to tell you all first, because I work for you. And that’s that’s what we have to do.

Watch above via Marjorie Taylor Greene.

