‘They Could Not Take Her Pride’: GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Celebrates Slain Capitol Attacker

By Aidan McLaughlinMay 28th, 2021, 4:33 pm
 
Bill Clark/Getty Images

GOP Congressman Paul Gosar expressed support for a rioter who was shot by police while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Ashli Babbitt — an Air Force veteran, Trump supporter and QAnon conspiracy theorist — was fatally shot as she tried to leap through a window inside the Capitol steps away from members of Congress. A Capitol Police officer was cleared of wrongdoing in the killing.

The same day that Senate Republicans voted to block a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol, Paul Gosar tweeted out a celebration of Babbitt that apparently quoted a U2 lyric about Martin Luther King Jr.

Gosar has defended Babbitt before. In a hearing earlier this month, the Arizona Republican said she was “executed” and referred to the rioters as “peaceful patriots.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who voted to impeach Trump over the riot, responded: “Paul you’ve lost your mind.”

