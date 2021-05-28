GOP Congressman Paul Gosar expressed support for a rioter who was shot by police while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Ashli Babbitt — an Air Force veteran, Trump supporter and QAnon conspiracy theorist — was fatally shot as she tried to leap through a window inside the Capitol steps away from members of Congress. A Capitol Police officer was cleared of wrongdoing in the killing.

The same day that Senate Republicans voted to block a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol, Paul Gosar tweeted out a celebration of Babbitt that apparently quoted a U2 lyric about Martin Luther King Jr.

They took her life. They could not take her pride. #onemoreinthenameoflove https://t.co/i4u5HTNzSi — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) May 28, 2021

Gosar has defended Babbitt before. In a hearing earlier this month, the Arizona Republican said she was “executed” and referred to the rioters as “peaceful patriots.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who voted to impeach Trump over the riot, responded: “Paul you’ve lost your mind.”

Paul you’ve lost your mind. Side note to anyone watching, don’t breach the house floor illegally, especially after warned. https://t.co/zOuznnhxMu — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 28, 2021

