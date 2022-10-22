‘They Knew!’ Mary Trump Slams Secret Service Over Violence Threats Before Jan. 6 – ‘As A Matter Of Fact They Stood Down!’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump accused the Secret Service of “standing down” in the face of threats of violence from supporters of then-President Donald Trump in the runup to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast’s #NerdAvengers panel, Ms. Trump complained about media coverage oof President Joe Biden, commenting that they don’t take into account the set of circumstances he inherited.

In her commentary, Ms. Trump riffed on one of the key revelations from last Thursday’s final hearing of the January 6 committee: that the Secret Service had as much as two weeks advance warning about plans for violence on January 6. But she appeared to suggest their conduct was more nefarious than simple inaction:

People continue to pretend that Joe Biden just waltzed into office as if everything was just fine. And he’s being measured against this completely irrelevant standard. Like, this is not normal. None of it’s normal. And he had so much on his plate to deal with because of the last administration. And and, you know, he had to dig us out of like the Marianas Trench. So now we’re finding out that, as we learned last week from the January 6, the FBI and the Secret Service knew. They knew! What was heading our way. Maybe not down to the last detail, maybe not to the exact size of the crowd, but they knew that there were threats against Nancy Pelosi. They didn’t act on that until after the insurrection had already started. They knew that people were coming. They did nothing. In fact, they stood down! Right?

Key January 6 member Rep. Adam Kinzinger has raised a similar premise, if less explicitly, telling Wolf Blitzer this week that the agency’s conduct suggests “either pure incompetence, all the way on the scale to potentially very criminal activity or — or just having a preference for one side or the other.”

