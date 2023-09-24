‘They’re Not Patriots!’ Maxine Waters Trashes ‘Pathetic’ McCarthy ‘Begging’ To Remain Leader of Party ‘Devastating This Country’ In MSNBC Tirade

California Democrat Maxine Waters ranted and raged during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Sunday, trashing Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the GOP in an over-the-top series of insults.

Proving the media rules that it’s okay to question the other party’s patriotism if it’s the correct other party, the 85-year-old’s tirade against Republicans as haters of American on Sunday came after Capehart showed a clip of a similarly typical MSNBC rant from DNC chair Jaime Harrison, in which he described McCarthy as “weak” and “feckless.”

Waters took things up several notches in her own commentary, trashing McCarthy as “pathetic” and “begging on his knees” to survive against his own party. “It is more than pathetic,” she said.

Waters wasn’t satisfied with just denigrating the Speaker of the House, but went on to say Republicans are “devastating this country” and attacking “children and veterans and seniors,” and “literally almost eliminating education in this country.”

“They’re not patriots,” Waters said. “They are basically not only disrupting this country, they are destroying it.”

“They cannot claim patriotism anymore,” she said. “For the Republicans, patriotism is lost. It’s gone.”

Capehart did not challenge or fact-check any of what Waters said, but instead indicated agreement.

