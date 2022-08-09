Things Get Hilariously and VERY Awkward When Charlamagne Tha God Asks Don Lemon ‘Do You Still Love’ Chris Cuomo?

Things got hilariously awkward when radio and TV star Charlamagne The God asked CNN’s Don Lemon if he still loves former CNN host Chris Cuomo.

On the latest edition of Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week, Charlamagne wound up his interview with Lemon by asking about happier times for Cuomo, when the duo would profess their mutual love during the “toss” between their respective program.

Things took a few turns from there when CTG asked Lemon if he still feels the same, then used a counterintuitive metaphor to question the sincerity of Lemon’s response:

CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: Well, you know, one thing I do miss, I have to admit, I do miss this. I miss the handoff between you and Chris Cuomo. Why? For one thing, because you used to say, “I love you, brother.”. DON LEMON: Yeah. CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: And he would say, “I love you, brother.” It was something about seeing a Black man and a white man on television doing that. That was like, wow, you know, especially during the time of, you know, the Black Lives Matter movement and everything like that. Do you still love him? DON LEMON: Of course. Of course. I love everybody. Yeah, of course, I still love him. CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: That’s what, that’s what you tell a woman when you’re really done with her. DON LEMON: Well, you forget. You know me. CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: You’re right. You’re right. But yeah, he says, he says he feels like you should have called him. Do you feel like that? DON LEMON: I should have called him– For what? I don’t. I don’t know what. I don’t. I don’t know what the context is I don’t know what he said, but I have no idea. CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: I guess after everything happened with him. DON LEMON: I had spoken to Chris for a while. I mean, I you know, I don’t believe that that’s true. I don’t know what he said. I haven’t heard what he said, but I. I don’t know. That’s not true. CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: Got you. I don’t want to end on that note. You did say something, you want to play fuck-marry-kill? You wanna do something fun? DON LEMON: You trying to get me in trouble?

