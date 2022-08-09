Bannon Appears on Alex Jones’s Show to Claim FBI is Preparing to Assassinate Trump

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon went fully conspiratorial with Alex Jones by claiming the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was part of a “deep state” plot to have Donald Trump assassinated or found with incriminating evidence.

Bannon, who was just convicted for contempt of Congress, appeared on InfoWars to continue his rampage against the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on the ex-president’s residence.

“I do not think it’s beyond this administrative state and their deep state apparatus to actually try to work on the assassination of President Trump,” Bannon said. “Everything’s on the table. I think his security should be at the highest it’s ever been, and honestly…I think he should have flown down to Mar a Lago this morning, walked out at noon today, and said ‘Hey, I’m running for President of the United States. Suck on that.'”

Bannon went on by dismissing the video Trump released on Truth Social that strongly suggested a new run for president. He also complained that “they’re trying to liquidate InfoWars,” referring to the near $50 million Jones has been ordered to pay the Sandy Hook parents who sued him for defamation.

Calling the raid a “desecration” of Mar-a-Lago, Bannon eventually reached the debated theory that the raid was conducted in order to find the 15 boxes of classified documents Trump took with him when he left the White House. Bannon suggested the raid was “a fishing expedition, or even, a planting expedition. I wouldn’t put it past them to have planted stuff.”

Bannon’s remarks come as former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik — who, like Bannon, was pardoned by Trump — claimed Democrats might try to have Trump assassinated after the raid.

[H/T Justin Horowitz]

Watch above.

