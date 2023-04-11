Craig Greenberg, the mayor of Louisville, addressed the press on Tuesday and discussed the latest mass shooting in the U.S. which killed 5 people at a bank in his city. Greenberg struck a frustrated and angry tone as he sounded off on the lack of firearm restrictions which he argued allowed for a gunman to use an AR-15 to kill 5 people and wound 8 in just one minute.

“The laws we have now are enabling violence and murder,” Greenberg said as he demanded action. The mayor also railed against state laws that will allow for the murder weapon to be resold and put back on the streets.

“Second thing. To those in the national media that are joining us here today, This may be even more shocking than it is to those of us locally who know this and are dealing with this. But under current Kentucky law. The assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at and police officers will one day be auctioned off,” Greenberg said.

“Think about that!” he continued, adding:

That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law. My administration has already taken action to remove the firing pin before turning confiscated guns over to the state, because that’s all that the current law allows us to do. That’s not enough. It’s time to change this law and let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

