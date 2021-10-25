President Joe Biden was in New Jersey on Monday, making the case for his Build Back Better agenda that would greatly expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.

This included making the case for the expansion of the childcare tax credit. Negotiations are under way on that matter and other issues in the legislation amid infighting between the progressive and moderates-liberal wings of the Democratic Party.

“Under my plan, no middle class family will spend more than 7 percent of the income on childcare. We also extend historic middle-class tax cuts for parents by expanding the childcare tax credit. Everybody talks about children. And [New Jersey Democratic Rep.] Josh [Gottheimer] has heard me say it,” said Biden, who went on to do a rhetorical maneuver of his, whispering, “I view it as a tax cut for middle class families. A tax cut.”

“We never have an argument when we talk about the wealthy,” Biden exclaimed. “This is a tax cut! It changes lives of the American people.”

In his speech, Biden also lamented America’s aging infrastructure, including its rail system – something that the president has been passionate about throughout his political career, even garnering the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com