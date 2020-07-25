comScore

Three Armed Militia Members Accidentally Shot By Their Own Members At Louisville Protests

By Zachary PetrizzoJul 25th, 2020, 5:18 pm

Jessie Cohen via Twitter Screenshot

Shots rang out and left three members of the “Not F*cking Around Coalition” (NFAC) Militia, a Black militia organization, injured at a protest Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. The incident occurred following a continuous standoff in the city between the group, police, and a majority white and far-right militia group called the “Three Percent Militia.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department told Fox News, “The shooting took place near Baxter Square Park around 1 p.m. and all of the victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Local WHAS11 reporter Jessie Cohen spoke with an NFAC member on the ground in Louisville, who  told her he believes it was an “accident.”

This is a developing story…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: