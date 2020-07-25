Shots rang out and left three members of the “Not F*cking Around Coalition” (NFAC) Militia, a Black militia organization, injured at a protest Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. The incident occurred following a continuous standoff in the city between the group, police, and a majority white and far-right militia group called the “Three Percent Militia.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department told Fox News, “The shooting took place near Baxter Square Park around 1 p.m. and all of the victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

BREAKING: We just watched two people be taken onto stretchers at Baxter square on 12th and Jefferson. Metro safe has confirmed reports of shootings & that there are multiple victims. We heard the noises when people scattered to get behind cars, & to take a knee @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/h5AsPWlLbi — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) July 25, 2020

Local WHAS11 reporter Jessie Cohen spoke with an NFAC member on the ground in Louisville, who told her he believes it was an “accident.”

They have made their way to the other end of the park. One of the members of the NFAC now talking to the crowd who are NOT NFAC members says “we had a little accident, it happens” @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/1XjgnMgA7R — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) July 25, 2020

This is a developing story…

