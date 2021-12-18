THREE Ex-Generals Warn of Potential for ‘Trumpian’ Coup, Civil War in 2024

Three retired U.S. Army generals issued a warning Friday about the potential for division within the military, which they warned might result in a coup attempt or perhaps even a civil war following the 2024 election.

Gens. Paul Eaton, Antonio Taguba and Steven Anderson on Friday wrote in The Washington Post that they and other former senior military officials are concerned about the possibility that another contested election might lead to a breakdown in the military. The former officers warned that troops might actually choose to follow their personal politics over their loyalty to the country in such a scenario.

Citing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the generals wrote, “We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.”

The former high-ranking Army officers said that the diverse backgrounds of of those who choose to volunteer in the military might actually prove a potential vulnerability. This, they said, is what makes a civil war or coup attempt a possibility if another chaotic election cycle divides the population.

The retired Army generals wrote:

One of our military’s strengths is that it draws from our diverse population. It is a collection of individuals, all with different beliefs and backgrounds. But without constant maintenance, the potential for a military breakdown mirroring societal or political breakdown is very real. … The potential for a total breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines — from the top of the chain to squad level — is significant should another insurrection occur. The idea of rogue units organizing among themselves to support the “rightful” commander in chief cannot be dismissed.

The generals then asked the Post’s readers to imagine a scenario in which two competing leaders both claimed control of the military:

[C]ommanders in chief — a newly reelected Biden giving orders, versus Trump (or another Trumpian figure) issuing orders as the head of a shadow government. Worse, imagine politicians at the state and federal levels illegally installing a losing candidate as president. All service members take an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution. But in a contested election, with loyalties split, some might follow orders from the rightful commander in chief, while others might follow the Trumpian loser. Arms might not be secured depending on who was overseeing them. Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war.

The generals warned that the military must take immediate measures to prepare for such a scenario. Those measures include using intelligence tools across all branches to purge potential “mutineers” and “propagandists” who spread misinformation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com