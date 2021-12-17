Fox News Guest Goes on Sexist Diatribe Against Women in the Military: ‘Most of Them Are Already Pregnant’

Right-wing talk radio oaf Jesse Kelly turned in another noxious performance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, this time mocking women in the United States military. He also said the military shouldn’t be “woman-friendly” or “gay-friendly,” and should have soldiers who want to sit atop a “throne of Chinese skulls.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off the odious segment on Friday night by highlighting President Joe Biden’s nominee for Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: Christopher Grady.

Carlson played a clip of Grady at his Senate confirmation hearing being asked how he would “implement women, peace, and security within the Joint Staff.” However, the host falsely introduced it as Grady’s explanation for how he would make the U.S. military “competitive with China.”

Grady, who was confirmed by the Senate on Friday, gave a jargon-laden response to the question and mentioned the role of a “gender adviser” in the military.

Carlson turned to Kelly, who in one previous appearance referred to Kamala Harris as “Willie Brown’s bratwurst bun.” In another, he lamented the alleged futility of “going to a feminist rally and trying to find a woman who can cook.”

“Do you think the key to remaining competitive with the Chinese military is more gender advisers?” asked the host.

“Oh, there’s no question, Tucker,” Kelly facetiously replied. “I mean, China right now, and Russia, they’re both testing hypersonic missiles that can turn New York City to ash. Russia is actually developing and has developed satellites that can push our satellites out of orbit and cripple our military. Our military, though, they’re focused on the important things. We want to focus on climate change and we definitely have to make sure there are enough tampons in the restrooms at the Pentagon.”

Carlson seemed to agree.

“That’s kind of what they’re saying,” replied the host. “There’s a psychological term for this – and it escapes my memory at the moment – where there’s a massive real threat that you can’t deal with, so you scurry off and deal with imaginary threats to make yourself feel in control. That kind of feels like what we’re watching.”

Kelly’s response showed exactly why he keeps getting booked on Tucker Carlson Tonight:

Well, what we’re watching is the destruction of the U.S. military. And what we’re gonna end up seeing, Tucker, is thousands, tens of thousands, maybe hundreds thousands of Americans die. Those are the stakes of the game we’re playing here. We don’t need a military that’s woman-friendly. We don’t need a military that’s gay-friendly, with all due respect to the Air Force. We need a military that’s flat-out hostile. We need a military full of Type A men who want to sit on a throne of Chinese skulls, but we don’t have that now. We can’t even get women off of naval vessels. That should be step one, but most of them are already pregnant anyway.

Hear gross sexism above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.