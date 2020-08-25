Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) condemned the violent upheaval in Kenosha, WI — saying in a Tuesday interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that it was “not in anyone’s best interest.” However, the senator added that he empathized with those who felt unfairly treated.

“Neil, I have been victimized by discrimination,” Scott said. “I’ve been stopped 18 times in the last two decades, including a couple times this year and a few times last year. So I am not speaking from a position of never having been stained by that sense of unrighteousness that comes from just being who I am. Even in that reality, even in that pain, I’ve got to tell you, patience pays off.

“Destroying one’s own city is not effective, not helpful, and frankly, it’s really counterproductive,” he added. “So what I’m talking about is a path to a better place where you have all the information, all the facts, you draw a good conclusion. Without that, you’re actually punishing the family twice. One with the incident, the second is without the clarity to get to the conclusion. And I’d say, to young African Americans, I know how many of you feel.”

More than 30 businesses have been destroyed during unrest in Kenosha that began on Sunday when local police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back. Blake’s family said Tuesday the shooting paralyzed him from the waist down.

Scott — who delivered Monday’s keynote address at the Republican National Convention — said he supported summoning the National Guard to restore order in the city. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said Tuesday he would increase the Guard’s presence in the city after an initial deployment of 125 troops failed to quell the unrest.

“If you feel like local law enforcement is unable to contain the crowds and to keep it in a peaceful manner, it is in the best interests of the peaceful protesters, the family, the investigation, to bring in help from the outside, whether that’s the state guard or the National Guard,” Scott said. “We have to have really order in our streets. Chaos really leads to anarchy, and that is not in anyone’s best interest.”

Watch above via Fox News.

