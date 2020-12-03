One of President Donald Trump’s political appointees inside the Justice Department has been banned from the premises for improperly pressing DOJ staffers to reveal any information about “voter fraud” investigations into the 2020 election, according to a report from The Associated Press.

“Heidi Stirrup, an ally of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, was quietly installed at the Justice Department as a White House liaison a few months ago,” the AP report noted. In the weeks since the election, Stirrup began “approaching staffers in the department demanding they give her information about investigations, including election fraud matters.”

Stirrup also reportedly ran afoul of DOJ leadership for other questionable conduct. The AP notes that she was accused of interfering in the department’s hiring process, in the hopes of installing Trump-friendly officials at top posts within the department.

“Stirrup had also extended job offers to political allies for positions at some of the highest levels of the Justice Department without consulting any senior department officials or the White House counsel’s office and also attempted to interfere in the hiring process for career staffers, a violation of the government’s human resources policies,” the report added.

Neither the Justice Department nor Stirrup returned AP’s request seeking comment on the matter.

