Trump Complains About ‘Lamestream Media’ Calling Election for Biden; Melania Tweets Support for Election Fight
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lashed out in response to the media calling the 2020 election and pronouncing his defeat to President-Elect Joe Biden.
“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?” Trump tweeted. “We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”
Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020
After the networks called the race for Trump in 2016, and hours after Hillary Clinton called to concede, Trump posted this tweet celebrating victory:
Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2016
Mrs. Trump also issued a statement Sunday advancing her husband’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was tainted by mass voter fraud.
“The American people deserve fair elections,” she said. “Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”
The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020
