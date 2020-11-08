President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lashed out in response to the media calling the 2020 election and pronouncing his defeat to President-Elect Joe Biden.

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?” Trump tweeted. “We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

After the networks called the race for Trump in 2016, and hours after Hillary Clinton called to concede, Trump posted this tweet celebrating victory:

Mrs. Trump also issued a statement Sunday advancing her husband’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was tainted by mass voter fraud.

“The American people deserve fair elections,” she said. “Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

