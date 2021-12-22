Former President Donald Trump joined the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens for a wide-ranging interview, aired on Wednesday, in which the two pushed various conspiracy theories surrounding the riot in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

“We’re seeing Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan start to show that the FBI had some involvement in Jan. 6, were urging supporters to go toward the Capitol building,” Owens said to Trump.

Owens echoed a conspiracy theory floated by Carlson in a three-part documentary series Patriot Purge, that aired on Fox Nation in November, that the FBI fueled the riot in order to justify persecuting pro-Trump Americans.

“I’ve been watching it very closely and a lot of people are being treated very unfairly,” Trump responded. “This should never happen in our country or any country, what happened to them.”

Trump has come under fire from right-wing commentators, including Carlson, for not financially or publicly supporting January 6th rioters facing prosecution and sentencing in recent months.

“It was a protest. You know, the insurrection was Nov. 3, the election day,” Trump said.

This was a protest about a rigged election and the people that were there, there was great love in the air. I’m not talking about the Capitol. I’m talking about the speech. I think it was the largest crowd I have ever spoken to and I have spoken to some large crowds.

Trump and Owens also discussed an alleged pipe bomber, who the FBI has yet to catch for leaving pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. on January 5th.

“But why aren’t they finding this pipe bomber and how come other people haven’t been revealed because I think there were more than just – let’s call them MAGA people,” Trump asserted.

“There were FBI informants and they say, go to the Capitol, go to the Capitol,” Owens then claimed. “And those individuals were not arrested.”

“Right, it seems like that,” Trump agreed. “And you have BLM and you had Antifa people. I have very little doubt about that and they were antagonizing and they were agitating.”

