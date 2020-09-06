Trump Attacks Atlantic Majority Owner Laurene Powell Jobs, Claiming Steve Jobs ‘Would Not Be Happy’

President Donald Trump has continued railing against the Atlantic report on his alleged comments about fallen soldiers, and now he’s directed his ire at Laurene Powell Jobs, who owns a majority stake in the magazine.

Trump invoked her late husband, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and said he “would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE.”

The president and some current and former staffers have denied the Atlantic report. Some details of the reports were subsequently independently reported by several other news outlets, including Fox News.

Trump added in his tweet, “Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!”

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg reacted to the tweet on CNN’s Reliable Sources hours later, saying it’s a pretty clear threat that’s “meant to intimidate.”

