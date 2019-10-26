Trump Attacks Kamala Harris for Protesting HBCU Forum Over Trump Racism, Harris Hits Back

President Donald Trump attacked California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over her decision to pull out of a criminal justice forum in protest of Trump’s appearance there.

On Friday night, Senator Harris announced she was pulling out of the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College — a historically black college (HBCU) — citing Trump’s history of “racist behavior” and the exclusion of all but seven students from an event at which Trump was honored.

“Today, when it became clear Donald Trump would receive an award after decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent Black Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk, and then learned all but ten Benedict students are excluded from participating, I cannot in good faith be complicit in papering over his record,” Senator Harris said in a statement.

On Saturday morning, Trump lashed out at Senator Harris in a series of tweets that included one which consisted only of four dots, and another that contained the non-word “recieved.”

“Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I recieved a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will..” Trump wrote, then added “….greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans!”

“….” Trump concluded.

Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I recieved a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

Four dots is not a punctuation mark.

Senator Harris has been on the “recieving” end of Trump’s attacks in the past, and despite her standing in the polls, a Trump campaign official told The Washington Times in August that Harris’ candidacy “scares me the most.”

Update: Senator Harris hit back at Trump via Twitter, writing “My whole life I’ve fought for justice and for the people — something you’d know nothing about. The only part of criminal justice you can claim credit for is the “criminal” part.”

My whole life I’ve fought for justice and for the people — something you’d know nothing about. The only part of criminal justice you can claim credit for is the “criminal” part. https://t.co/ykIoNI3Y0D — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]