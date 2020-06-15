comScore

Trump Blasts John Bolton Over ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Book: ‘He’s Been Known Not to Tell the Truth’

By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2020, 3:58 pm

President Donald Trump went after former national security adviser John Bolton Monday ahead of the planned release of his big tell-all book.

Bolton has teased personal knowledge of the Ukraine saga, even hinting at other knowledge he has that would supposedly show the scope of the impeachment inquiry was “too narrow.” And Bolton — who has been criticized for not speaking out sooner — has been in a fight with the White House over the release of his book.

His first big interview — with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz — is set to air Sunday, ahead of his planned book release next week Tuesday. But ABC reports that the Trump administration is expected to file a lawsuit trying to get the book blocked from release.

In remarks to reporters during a White House event Monday, the president said the book is “totally inappropriate” and even remarked, “Maybe he’a not telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth, a lot.”

