President Donald Trump went after former national security adviser John Bolton Monday ahead of the planned release of his big tell-all book.

Bolton has teased personal knowledge of the Ukraine saga, even hinting at other knowledge he has that would supposedly show the scope of the impeachment inquiry was “too narrow.” And Bolton — who has been criticized for not speaking out sooner — has been in a fight with the White House over the release of his book.

His first big interview — with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz — is set to air Sunday, ahead of his planned book release next week Tuesday. But ABC reports that the Trump administration is expected to file a lawsuit trying to get the book blocked from release.

In remarks to reporters during a White House event Monday, the president said the book is “totally inappropriate” and even remarked, “Maybe he’a not telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth, a lot.”

President Trump, says it is "highly inappropriate" for @AmbJohnBolton to write a book on his time as national security adviser, claiming that it contains “highly classified information.”

“Maybe he’s not telling the truth, he’s been known not to tell the truth, a lot,” Trump said — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 15, 2020

Trump says any conversation with him is classified pic.twitter.com/XeZ4bV7PQz — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 15, 2020

Pres Trump calling it “highly inappropriate” for @AmbJohnBolton to have written a book about his WH days. Pres says it may contain highly classified material. Also questions whether Bolton is telling the truth. AG Barr not sure the book has passed the required approval process. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 15, 2020

New: Trump said Bolton would have a “very strong criminal” problem if he publishes memoir because their convos were “highly classified” “They’re in court or they will soon be in court,” Trump said, per @justinsink https://t.co/4QxMOgN81s — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 15, 2020

Trump asked AG Barr to weigh in on @AmbJohnBolton's book release. Barr said there is a process for clearing books, adding that Bolton "hasn’t completed the process." He said that publishing the book while Trump is in office is “unprecedented." — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 15, 2020

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]