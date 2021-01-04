Trump Blasts Tom Cotton for Opposing Effort to Block Biden Electors: Republicans ‘NEVER FORGET!’

President Donald Trump is taking aim at a senator who has been one of his most reliable backers.

In a Monday morning Tweet, the president blasted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) for not joining the bid of a dozen other Republican senators to challenge the election.

“The Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states — not Congress,” Cotton said in a press release. “They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College — not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts — not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states.”

Trump, on Twitter, warned the Arkansas senator of retribution.

“@SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!”

He went on to rip all members of what he deemed the “surrender caucus” within the GOP.

“The ‘Surrender Caucus’ within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!” Trump wrote.

The president also pledged to release the “real numbers” from the Nov. 3 election at a Monday night rally in Georgia.

“How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG,” Trump wrote. “You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th.”

On Sunday, the president was caught on tape pushing for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes in Georgia — which would help him overcome his losing margin in that state.

