House Democrat Explains Trump’s Furious Attack Is ‘Why’ He’ll Keep Going on Fox News

President Donald Trump’s furious broadside against Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Sunday prompted the lawmaker to double down on his strategy of appearing on Fox News and courting disaffected conservative voters.

“Trump’s second attack of the day on me,” Khanna wrote on X on Sunday after the president accused him of spreading a “FAKE (Bullsh*t!) narrative” during a Fox News appearance earlier in the day.

“This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults,” he wrote. “This is how Democrats will win & unite the country.”

Trump's second attack of the day on me. This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults. This is how… https://t.co/5ZCRxJ3xjt — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 10, 2026

Trump’s outburst came on Truth Social after Khanna appeared on Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, where he discussed American manufacturing and criticised the use of Chinese steel at the Port of Cleveland.

Khanna said he was “horrified” by the discovery and questioned why the material was not coming from U.S. producers such as Cleveland-Cliffs.

He also argued that Trump should press China’s President Xi Jinping to stop Chinese investment in U.S. manufacturing.

Hours later, Trump unloaded on Truth Social at the lawmaker and the show’s co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich, saying Khanna “should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bullsh*t!) narrative.”

The president accused Khanna of trying to take credit “on behalf of the Dumacrats” for renewed investment in the U.S. steel industry, which Trump claimed was revived by his tariff policies.

Trump also compared Khanna to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling him “similar, but worse,” while adding he had a “somewhat higher IQ.”

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