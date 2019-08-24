Just minutes after landing in France for the upcoming G7 summit, President Donald Trump began sparring with the press, calling them “fake news” while misleading about his past statements.

On the tarmac next to Air Force One, Trump wandered over to the gathered reporters and started taking questions. The first one centered on the bizarre, “I am the chosen one” claim that he made during a discussion of the economy at an impromptu press conference the day before.

“When you said ‘I am the chosen one,’ did you mean in the biblical sense?” a reporter off-camera could be heard asking Trump.

“Let me tell you,” Trump fired back, clearly annoyed. “You know exactly what I meant. It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And the question like that is just fake news. You’re just a faker.”

Trump then began to wander away before begin pulled back by a question about reparations.

“Mr. President, are you interested in changing your ideas about giving reparations to African-Americasn in this country?” a reporter asked him.

“I never stated my ideas. I never stated them,” Trump responded. “They’re your ideas. No, no, no. Don’t put a question like that. I never stated my ideas. Don’t put a question like that.”

In fact, just two months ago, Trump called the idea that the federal government should pay reparations to African-American descendants of slavery “very unusual” and effectively closed the door on it, saying: “I don’t see it happening, no.”

