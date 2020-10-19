President Donald Trump’s campaign slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates for its newly-announced plan to keep mics muted while the other candidate is giving their two-minute responses.

The commission announced Monday that to enforce already-agreed-upon rules, “the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules.”

A statement from the president’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says, “President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.”

Unlike the last debate, which was ultimately called off, the campaign indicates Trump plans to be on stage so he can “forc[e] Biden to answer the number one relevant question of whether he’s been compromised by the Communist Party of China” and the reporting about his son Hunter’s emails.

Trump camp says it’s in for debate “regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.” Repeats claim that seems to have originated w Trump allies that this would be a foreign policy debate. pic.twitter.com/EXX1qu41Xu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 20, 2020

