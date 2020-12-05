comScore

Trump Campaign Trolls Reporters With ‘RiggedElection!’ WiFi Password At Georgia Rally

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 5th, 2020, 7:13 pm

President Donald Trump’s campaign team trolled reporters ahead of their Saturday night campaign rally in Georgia by setting the venue’s WiFi password to “RiggedElection!”

Prior to the rally, numerous reporters were sharing the factually incorrect password on Twitter.

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis continued the trolling of reporters at the rally, tweeting a little before 7 pm that the reporters would have to type the election was “rigged” if they wanted to connect to the internet.

“Fake News media has to type this in if they want WiFi,” Ellis tweeted.

