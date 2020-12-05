Trump Campaign Trolls Reporters With ‘RiggedElection!’ WiFi Password At Georgia Rally

President Donald Trump’s campaign team trolled reporters ahead of their Saturday night campaign rally in Georgia by setting the venue’s WiFi password to “RiggedElection!”

Prior to the rally, numerous reporters were sharing the factually incorrect password on Twitter.

WiFi at the Trump event here in GA: pic.twitter.com/AH4dpJxgka — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) December 5, 2020

The WiFi password at Trump’s rally for Loeffler and Perdue, in case anyone has early questions about the President’s essential themes. pic.twitter.com/zXgv32f2Jk — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) December 5, 2020

Coming to you live from an airport hangar in Voldesta, Georgia, for tonight’s Trump rally, the first since he lost the election. The wifi password suggests what the theme might be tonight as the president campaigns for two Georgia senators pic.twitter.com/zwFHM9y0VM — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) December 5, 2020

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis continued the trolling of reporters at the rally, tweeting a little before 7 pm that the reporters would have to type the election was “rigged” if they wanted to connect to the internet.

“Fake News media has to type this in if they want WiFi,” Ellis tweeted.

Well done to @TeamTrump’s @schatzjoe for an excellent Press WiFi password tonight at the @realDonaldTrump Georgia rally! Fake News media has to type this in if they want WiFi. 😉 pic.twitter.com/q4blSvcla8 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 5, 2020

