Trump Contemplating Pulling Alabama Senate Endorsement For ‘Disappointing’ Mo Brooks

Former President Donald Trump said he’s contemplating pulling his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

“Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told The Washington Examiner in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?”

Brooks spoke at a rally on the day of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol that critics have said was motivated by the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election. He took a different approach at a Trump rally last August, where he called on voters to not focus on the 2020 election, rather on 2022 and 2024.

“There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020,” he said. “Folks, put that behind you. Look forward. Look forward.”

“I’m disappointed that he gave an inarticulate answer, and I’ll have to find out what he means,” Trump told the Examiner. “If it meant what he sounded like, I would have no problem changing [my endorsement] because when you endorse somebody, you endorse somebody based on principle. If he changed that principle, I would have no problem doing that.”

In polling, Brooks trails his primary rivals Katie Britt, a former chief of staff to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), and businessman Mike Durant.

