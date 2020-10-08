Trump Falsely Claims to Maria Bartiromo ‘You Don’t Really Need Drugs’ to Recover from Covid-19

President Donald Trump simultaneously and falsely declared the drug cocktail Regeneron is a “cure” for COVID-19, and that “you don’t really need drugs” to recover from the disease that has killed over 210,000 Americans thus far.

During a lengthy interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Thursday morning, the host asked Trump about emergency authorization for the drug cocktail.

“Eli Lilly and Regeneron want FDA approval for emergency use at this point, are they going to get it?” she asked.

“Yeah, they’re going to get it, yeah they’re going to get it,” Trump said, then joked “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young, and so I’m lucky in that way. I don’t have any, I don’t have heart problems, I don’t have diabetes, I don’t have any of the problems that you read about. Perhaps a couple of pounds we could lose here and there, but you know there’s a lot of people in that category.”

Trump then riffed on the contagiousness of the disease, hyped the unproven drug cocktail that he calls a “cure,” and seconds later claimed that drugs aren’t necessary to recover from the coronavirus:

But no I’m in good health, and I’m, look what happens is if you’re anywhere around this thing, you can catch it. People caught it, and I’m not just talking about this location, I’m talking about many other locations.

Now what happens is you get better, that’s what happens, you get back, get better. Now, we have drugs now that we didn’t even know about 4 months ago like Regeneron, like, and I’m not even talking about Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is, you know, it’s fine. But you know the Regeneron was, I view it as a cure. Not just a therapeutic, I view it as a cure because I took it, and Eli Lilly has a great drug, I spoke to the head of it, David, last night the company. Very much along the lines of Regeneron. And they work in a very similar way. It’s great.

And what I’m doing is I’m going to supply this drug, it made me better, I will tell you right now. I walked in, I didn’t feel great, I think I would have done it fine without drugs. You know you don’t really need drugs, and they also like to give you steroids, like a steroid combination for a short period of time because that stops the swelling, like a baseball pitcher would use a steroid to, you know, when his arm blows up. They want to stop the swelling of the lungs in particular. And so they gave me a steroid which is a very easy thing to take.

There is no known cure for COVID-19.

Watch the clip above via FBC.

