JUST IN: Judge Rules Donald Trump Defrauded Banks, Insurance Companies In NY AG’s Civil Suit

New York Attorney General Letitia James scored a major win in her civil suit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday as a judge ruled the GOP frontrunner had indeed committed fraud for years.

Judge Arthur Engoron “found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing,” reported the Associated Press Tuesday.

James is suing the Trump Organization for $250 million in penalties and to ban Trump from doing business in New York.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com